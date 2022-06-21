Moonfire Ventures and Leading Web3 VCs Hosts Tezos Blockchain Pitch Day for Web3 Entrepreneurs

LONDON, UK, 21st June, 2022, Chainwire

Moonfire Ventures is collaborating with the Tezos ecosystem to further accelerate some of the Tezos ecosystem’s most exciting projects.

Pitch Day is an opportunity for projects being built on the Tezos blockchain to engage with leading venture capitalists and Web3 advisors.

Applications are open to all categories including DeFi, Gaming, NFTs, and digital identity.

The deadline to apply is June 24 and final pitches will take place on July 14.

Leading European Web3 ventures Moonfire , Cherry , and Fabric , have announced they are collaborating with the Tezos ecosystem for their first-ever Tezos “Pitch Day.” Pitch Day is an unique opportunity for projects being built on the Tezos blockchain to engage with potential investors and advisors. Applications are open, regardless of any previous funding or project maturity. Project categories may include DeFi, Gaming, NFTs, digital identity, and more.

The official Pitch Day, to be held on Thursday, July 14th, will feature a short list of submissions. If selected to participate, participants will have access to office hours for mentorship and coaching, along with ongoing support when preparing for the pitch. The pitch will be a 3 to 4 minute virtual presentation, live with the Moonfire team and a panel of potential investors.

To submit an application, click HERE . The deadline for applicants is Friday, June 24.

Moonfire Ventures is a next-generation venture capital firm supporting the most innovative early-stage founders focused on global technological disruption. The firm has stated that the potential of the blockchain as a globally distributed transactional database is changing the way that the world computes and unlocking new product capabilities. The Pitch Day” collaboration between Moonfire VC and the Tezos ecosystem is a concerted effort to tap into the growing wave of new, exciting projects being built on the Tezos and equip founders with the resources they need to achieve success.

Tezos is one of the pioneer Proof of Stake blockchains and allows developers and brands to build consumer friendly applications at low cost with industry leading security, speed, and energy efficiency. The Tezos ecosystem is home to a thriving community of builders and creators leveraging easy-to-use developer tools to build powerful applications for the ecosystem of decentralized applications.

To learn more about Moonfire, visit Moonfire.com and follow @Moonfire_VC

To learn more about Cherry Ventures, visit www.cherry.vc

To learn more about Fabric Ventures, visit https://www.fabric.vc/

For more information on Tezos, visit Tezos.com and follow @Tezos on Twitter.













###

Moonfire Ventures:

Moonfire is a “first money in” European seed fund focused on helping founders at the very start of their journeys to create the right foundations for exponential growth. Moonfire was founded in 2020 by Mattias Ljungman, a co-founder of Atomico, one of Europe’s top venture funds with over $2bn assets under management. He has spent 20 years investing in the best European founders. His key investments include Klarna (valued at $31bn), Supercell ($5bn exit to Softbank), Viagogo (valued over $2.25bn) and Climate Corp ($1.1bn exit to Monsanto). Moonfire focuses on investing in Health & Wellbeing, Work & Knowledge, Gaming, Community & Leisure and Capital & Finance with recent investments across Europe.

Cherry Ventures:

Cherry Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm led by a team of entrepreneurs with experience building fast-scaling companies such as Zalando and Spotify. The firm backs Europe’s boldest founders, usually as their first institutional investor, and supports them in everything from their go-to market strategy and the scaling of their businesses. Cherry Ventures has previously invested in the seed stage of over 75+ companies across Europe, focussing on climate tech, agritech, fintech, ecommerce, software, and more. The broader 24-person team has local presence in Berlin, Stockholm, and London and features a multitude of backgrounds in fields such as computer science, health and

neuroscience, law, media, organizational design, product, finance, and more. The team itself comes from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Sweden.

Fabric Ventures:

Fabric backs the founders of the Open Economy. Investing in builders, businesses, and networks from inception to scaling since 2012.

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.



Contacts