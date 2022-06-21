Mum floored as she was targeted for £5,000 after scammers called from ‘bank’s number’

On BBC’s Dirty Rotten Scammers, Paula explained she was targeted in a carefully timed scam. She received a call at 6pm, a busy time for her, as she was dealing with dinner and bedtimes for her kids.

The call claimed to be from the NatWest fraud unit, and told Paula her card had been used in an attempt to buy a Mercedes in Manchester.

Alarmed at this transaction, Paula quickly informed the caller this was not her, and that the payment should be stopped.

The supposed fraud expert told Paula he thought she was involved in a scam, and that she would need to move her cash out of her account.

He claimed he would set up a “safe account” for her to move her cash, totalling £5,000.

READ MORE: Low income pensioners get £116 a week less than better off Brits