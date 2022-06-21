Naraka Bladepoint Tips For New Players

Naraka Bladepoint, the melee focused battle royale, is finally making the jump from PC to console, launching on Xbox Game Pass. As new players and lapsed players join the battle online, there is some important information that the game doesn’t tell you, but which you need to know in order to win. Here are some tips and tricks to help you win in Naraka Bladepoint.
Pick the best character for the situation
Similar to Apex Legends, Naraka Bladepoint features a number of different named heroes, all with their own abilities and skills. Depending on if you choose to play solos, duos, or trios, the best character for that situation might change. For example Kurumi is a healing-focused character, with both her skills–and their variants–all focused on healing Kurumi and her teammates. That makes her a great pick for trios or duos and a terrible pick for solos. Each character in Naraka Bladepoint also has their own level, which lets you unlock new skill variants and skill points. Because of this, it’s best to figure out the two or three characters you prefer to play and stick with them.