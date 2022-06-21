New Prince of Tennis LET’S GO!! ~Daily Life~ from RisingBeat launches September 29 in Japan – Gematsu

New Prince of Tennis LET’S GO!! ~Daily Life~ from RisingBeat [2 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/games/new-prince-of-tennis-lets-go-daily-life-from-risingbeat”>New Prince of Tennis LET’S GO!! ~Daily Life~ from RisingBeat will launch for Switch [11,679 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/nintendo/switch”>Switch on September 29 in Japan for 7,480 yen, publisher Broccoli [22 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/broccoli”>Broccoli and developer HuneX [35 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/hunex”>HuneX announced.

A limited edition will also be available for 9,680 yen, which includes a box with a special design, visual book, original design USB stick containing all seven episodes of TeniRabi ch Radio and a limited edition-exclusive recording, and a PR card featuring the key visual.

Watch the opening movie below.