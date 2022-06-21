Nordisk Bergteknik acquires Snemyr Betongspryting – strengthens the offer in Norway | MarketScreener

Nordisk Bergteknik has through the subsidiary Nordisk Bergteknik AS entered into an agreement regarding the acquisition of all shares in Snemyr Betongsprøyting AS, an established player in rock reinforcement. Through the acquisition Nordisk Bergteknik strengthen its offer and position in Norway .

Snemyr Betongsprøyting AS was founded in 1979 and had sales of approximately NOK 80 million in 2021 with very good profitability. The company has just over 10 employees and provides services in concrete spraying which complements Nordisk Bergteknik’s current offering within rock reinforcement. The operations are based around the administrative and logistical base in Kristiansand, but projects are undertaken throughout Norway .

“We are pleased to welcome Snemyr Betongsprøyting to Nordisk Bergteknik . Several of our companies within the group currently collaborate with the company. Through the acquisition, we can continue our cooperation and strengthen our presence in Norway . Snemyr is well managed and has a competent and experienced management that shares our values and view on business acumen. The acquisition complements our offering and will contribute to further strengthening our role as an important player in connection with the investments made in new infrastructure in Norway , but also future operation and maintenance needs” , says Andreas Christoffersson , CEO of Nordisk Bergteknik .

“We look forward to broaden our collaboration with other companies within the Group and continuing our growth journey together with Nordisk Bergteknik “, says Asbjørn Aasen , CEO of Snemyr Betongsprøyting.

The purchase price amounts to NOK 60 million and consists partly of a reinvestment in Nordisk Bergteknik AB in the form of shares, whereby the current owner becomes a long-term owner in Nordisk Bergteknik AB . The acquisition will be reported in the Rock Norway segment and is assessed to annually contribute approximately SEK 0.20 to earnings per share based on the expected amount of outstanding shares after the acquisition. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Nordisk Bergteknik

Nordisk Bergteknik has a clear growth strategy with the objective to contribute to the development of a future sustainable society. Our companies are specialists within rock handling and foundation solutions, and through compassion and skill they are able to combine demand with the surrounding natural conditions. To be involved at an early stage in building modern societal functions is our everyday life, our home ground and our future.

