Palm Beach County prices dip below $5 a gallon

Florida gas prices fell last week from an all-time state high, pulling back from the $5 per gallon that jolted consumers in markets like Palm Beach County, according to AAA.

But the auto club and other market watchers hesitate to predict whether, and for how long Florida commuters and small businesses might see further relief at the pumps.

“If this downward trend holds, gas price drops could accelerate, moving the state average back around $4.50 per gallon,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a press release Monday.

He cautioned, however, that prices are volatile and apt to change quickly. While $5 per gallon — the national average just over a week ago before dipping slightly to $4.98 on Sunday — was looking less likely in Florida for the moment, “the driving season is young,” he said.

Indeed, the end of the school year has ramped up pressure on consumers juggling two competing feelings: the sting of record-high prices, and the urge to travel more than in the past two pandemic-cramped summers.

Prices per gallon fell 7 cents on Sunday from an average of $4.89 across Florida, AAA said.

In Palm Beach County, the average price fell to $4.97 a gallon, still the most expensive in the state. The previous week, the county reached $5.01 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to the weekly briefing from AAA.

AAA: Track Florida gas prices

Last week’s gas prices:Florida seeing $5 a gallon as gas prices continue to balloon

The drop was even more dramatic in Brevard County, which saw an average per-gallon price of $4.77 on Sunday, down 12 cents from the week before. It remains a steep spike over the county average of $2.92 per gallon a year ago.

Jenkins said the prices reflected falls in the price of oil and gas futures, which trended down last week on news of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve Bank and the Biden administration’s announcement it was considering limits on petroleum exports to bolster domestic supply.

“Florida drivers are finally catching a break after several weeks of rising gas prices,” Jenkins said in the press release.

Pain at the pump:Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

Gas taxes:Fried, Crist slam DeSantis for putting gas tax “politics” over relief at pump

Frank Cerabino:Gas prices in Jupiter out of this world? It’s all relative. Look at Boca

Fort Lauderdale ($4.88) and Gainesville ($4.88) were the next two highest markets. The state’s lowest average prices were in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach in the Florida Panhandle at $4.63 per gallon.

For the month of June, gas prices have steadily increased by double digits. Prices rose by 17 cents in the past week. The week before, they went up by 18 cents.

Global oil prices, refinery capacity, national inflation, demand outpacing supply, and instability surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine are all factors that continue to affect the cost, Jenkins said.

Last week, U.S. crude oil prices reached a three-month high of $122.11 per barrel. Gasoline is refined from crude oil, making its market price a major factor of cost passed on to motorists.

By the end of the week, however, the U.S. price of oil dropped 9% last week. Friday’s settlement of $109.56 per barrel is $11.11 less than the week before. Gasoline futures lost 38 cents on the week, for a combined two-week loss of 46 cents.

AAA gave the following tips to save on gas:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

USA TODAY Florida Network journalists Eric Rogers and Susan Salisbury contributed to this report.

James Coleman is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jcoleman@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.