Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: Bruno – The Southern Maryland Chronicle


How handsome is this sweet boy??? Bruno is ready to find him forever home and buddy to take long walks and spend his days hanging out.

Bruno is a white and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 4 years, and 6 months old. He weighs about 63 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered, UTD on vaccines including rabies and micro-chipped.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

  • 6707 Animal Shelter Road
  • Hughesville, MD 20637
  • 301-932-1713





