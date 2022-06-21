Primark finally goes online in click-and-collect trial

The high street heavyweight had refused to join rivals in offering sales on the web, arguing that its low prices made the idea uneconomical – but the retailer paid the price in the pandemic. The new venture will be restricted to a click-and-collect operation, with customer orders being picked up from its shops.

George Weston, chief executive of Primark owner Associated British Foods, said: “When people come to collect their purchase, they’re likely to buy something else in store.”

The trial will begin with 2,000 children’s products, from clothes to furniture, through 25 stores in North West England – with many items exclusive to a click-and-collect range. Unlike some other retailers, the stock will not come from the stores themselves but will be dispatched from a new dedicated depot.

Customers will not pay extra for using the service, with Mr Weston adding: “If it works, we will look at other categories.”

The chain’s average large store stocks around 11,000 to 12,000 product lines. But there is no indication that Primark – whose summer range this year has been fronted by former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, 31 – will go further and launch a full-blown online selling arm with deliveries to customers’ homes.

Primark unveiled a new UK website in April that allows customers to check stock levels in stores.