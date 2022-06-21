Protect the Legacy of the Bretons in The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle – Xbox Wire

Now available on the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle brings an all-new adventure to Tamriel’s heroes upon the distant shores of the Systres Archipelago. If you’re a brand-new player, don’t worry, you don’t have to had played any previous ESO content (or be a specific level) in order to enjoy this new zone and adventure!

Uncover the Ascendant Order

Despite the pomp and splendor, not all is as it seems within the royal courts of High Isle. A clandestine organization known as the Ascendant Order works from the shadows and threatens to engulf the Systres in chaos. In your journeys, you must uncover this hidden threat and thwart their plans before all of Tamriel is mired in war.

While a standalone tale in its own right, what you discover during High Isle’s main questline will progress the ongoing Legacy of the Bretons year-long saga that began with the Ascending Tide DLC in March and will continue throughout the rest of 2022.

Discover High Isle & Amenos

In this new Chapter, you can explore the idyllic haven of High Isle and the perilous jungles of Amenos—two very different but connected islands within the Systres Archipelago. In these two locations, you’ll encounter a host of new delves, Public Dungeons, World Bosses, and quests in addition to Volcanic Vents, a special type of world event.

High Isle and Amenos are two brand-new additions to the Elder Scrolls series and provide a unique look into Breton chivalric society. Noble knights, medieval castles, and an unspoiled and untamed wilderness awaits those who venture into the Systres.

Tales of Tribute

Taking Nirn’s taverns by storm, Tales of Tribute is a brand-new deckbuilding card game within the game. Anybody with access to High Isle can pick up and play Tribute against NPCs or their fellow players, and it features its very own questline, leaderboards, achievements, and rewards.

Tales of Tribute is a card game unlike anything you’ve experienced before. Easy to pick up, but hard to master, Tribute is an all-new reason to visit the world of Tamriel during the Second Era and a rewarding-but-challenging experience in its own right—just visit almost any tavern to play a hand!

Your New Adventure Begins Now

A never-before-seen world to explore, a sinister threat from within, and an all-new in-game activity awaits Tamriel’s adventures within the home of the Breton elite. With The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle, which includes the base game and all previous Chapters, or the High Isle Upgrade, which simply grants access to the Chapter, there’s a version of the game perfect for you. For additional in-game goodies, you can also pick up the Collector’s Editions for both versions, granting a new pet, mount, outfit style, and more.

You can acquire The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle right now on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles—set sail for the Systres!