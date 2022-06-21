Russian oligarch exposes ‘criminal organisation’ running country in chilling insight

Khodorkovsky, then Russia’s richest man, accused Putin’s state officials of corruption, before the Russian leader returned the allegation, citing the oligarch’s shady takeover of the Yukos Oil Company as an example.

He later reflected on his battle against Putin and his comments at the oligarchs’ meeting, where he acted as a spokesperson for the businessmen.

Speaking in the BBC’s 2018 documentary ‘Putin: The New Tsar’, he said: “By 2002, the lines had already been crossed.

“Probably, if I’d had a better understanding of the essence of this regime as a criminal organisation, I would have been able to oppose it more effectively.”

The documentary examines Putin’s rise to power and how he has maintained his grip on Russia for the last two decades.

