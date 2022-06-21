Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses today. Whilst her schedule is very busy, the actress continues to make time for vacation with family and friends. She often posts pictures from her travels on her social media. The actress has already set her plans for travel for the rest of the year as well.

Sara Ali Khan plans to vacation in Leh Ladakh with friends and Norway in coming months

Sara Ali Khan was recently featured on the latest cover of Travel+ Leisure magazine. While talking about her forthcoming plans, she said, “There has been a lot of travel this year. After Istanbul where I shoot for T+L India, I go to Abu Dhabi. My friends are planning a trip to Leh-Ladakh towards the end of June. And by the end of the year, I’d love to go to Norway to see the Northern Lights.”

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.