Scottish island with its own flock of sheep and castle up for sale ‘time for someone else’

Vaila Hall has been lovingly restored and has stained glass windows, a baronial hall and a stone fireplace.

Also included in the sale are a three-bedroom farmhouse, a two-bedroom caretaker’s cottage and the Mucklaberry watchtower, dating from the 18th Century, which overlooks the coast.

Before the Anderton dynasty, the founder of P&O Ferries Arthur Anderson leased the island in 1837 and established the Shetland Fishing Company there.

Mr Rowland said: “We were looking for a project to take on and restore, and had really thought more of the Western Isles or mainland Scotland, and hadn’t really thought about Shetland at all until we saw this.