Scottish island with its own flock of sheep and castle up for sale ‘time for someone else’

Vaila Hall has been lovingly restored and has stained glass windows, a baronial hall and a stone fireplace.
Also included in the sale are a three-bedroom farmhouse, a two-bedroom caretaker’s cottage and the Mucklaberry watchtower, dating from the 18th Century, which overlooks the coast.
Before the Anderton dynasty, the founder of P&O Ferries Arthur Anderson leased the island in 1837 and established the Shetland Fishing Company there.
Mr Rowland said: “We were looking for a project to take on and restore, and had really thought more of the Western Isles or mainland Scotland, and hadn’t really thought about Shetland at all until we saw this.
Source link