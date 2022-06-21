Simon Cowell sends heartfelt message to X Factor star after fiancée’s death

Former X Factor judge and Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has sent a heartfelt message to former X Factor star, Tom Mann, after his fiancée Danielle Hampson’s tragic and sudden death.

Tom, 28, who was part of boyband Stereo Kicks, announced on Monday 20 June that 34 year old professional dancer Danielle had tragically passed away in the early hours of Saturday 18 June, just hours before the couple were due to marry that day.

He said to the same publication today: “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him. From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

Tom announced the death of Danielle, the mother of his eight month old son Bowie, via a heartbreaking post on Instagram, admitting that he had been left “completely broken” at her tragic passing.

No cause of death has been announced.

In his post, he wrote: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.







“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.







“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.”

Tom ended his tribute to his late wife-to-be, writing: “My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

