Six months to go! Norwegian Spirit debuts Down Under in December 2022

The all-new Norwegian Spirit is set to make a splash for her inaugural Australasian season on 22 December 2022, sporting a stunning USD $100M bow-to-stern reno ahead of Norwegian Cruise Line’s long-awaited return to the region.

The all-new Norwegian Spirit will soon be Down Under. “Australia, it’s time to get into the spirit!” said NCL APAC vice president and managing director Ben Angell.

“Our final preparations are underway and we’re counting down to the moment we celebrate an NCL ship sailing into Sydney Harbour for the very first time in three years.”

Norwegian Spirit will sail 10 local itineraries between December 2022 and March 2023 between dual home ports Sydney and Auckland, visiting Hobart, Burnie, Melbourne and Eden in Australia and Napier, Tauranga, Wellington and Akaroa in New Zealand.

The NCL ship will also offer two Extraordinary Journeys through the South Pacific from Papeete to Sydney in December 2022 and Sydney to Papeete in March 2023 before returning for a second Australasian season in December 2023.

Floor-to-ceiling views in the Spinnaker Lounge aboard Norwegian Spirit.

The extensive upgrade is the most expensive refurbishment in NCL’s 55-year history and has a raft of features, including spacious suites and balcony staterooms with floor-to-ceiling windows for the ultimate ocean vistas.

The new-look, 2,000-passenger ship is packed with amenities for the adult cruiser, including the adults-only Spice H20 pool retreat, which transforms into an open-air cocktail lounge and nightclub after dark, and the expanded Mandara Spa, featuring a Thermal Suite with steam room, sauna, shower experience and heated-tile loungers.

To further whet cruisers’ appetite, Norwegian Spirit will have 14 dining options on board from the French-flavoured Le Bistro to contemporary Italian at Onda by Scarpetta, while entertainment options include Elements, a visual feast of flying, dance and magic, and pop-country music and stage extravaganza Blazing Boots.

Mandara Spa is the spot to luxuriate in pampering treatments.

CEO and president Harry Sommers said NCL is looking forward to resuming Australasian operations.

“Forward bookings for Norwegian Spirit are incredibly robust as our guests from all over the world vote with their feet – Australia-New Zealand cruising is back and it’s more popular than ever,” he said.

