Spain holiday rules: Unusual offences you could be fined up to £1,300 for

Spain is one of the nation’s best-loved holiday spots, but the country has long suffered from a minority of tourists who disrespect local culture. Even if it is unintentional, engaging in anti-social behaviour and ignoring Spanish laws has forced towns and cities across the country to crack down on legislation ahead of the summer season. Here are some of the most unusual offences you could be fined for while visiting Spain.

Reserving sunbeds

Getting up early isn’t on everyone’s agenda while on holiday, but it’s often the only way to grab a good spot by the hotel pool.

The excitement of heading down for a long day of sunbathing is often ruined when you’re met with endless rows of towel-covered beds, so you’ll be pleased to know it’s no longer tolerated in Spain.

In fact, early risers who try to reserve prime spots with a towel before disappearing for a few hours could face a £25 fine.

And it’s not the only unusual law tourists will need to know while visiting the European hot spot.

READ MORE: easyJet cabin crew in Spain set to strike next month