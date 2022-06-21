Categories
Stand Up For Kids Comedy Night back in-person at Greenhouse Theater Center in Lincoln Park


CHICAGO (WLS) — Comedians are coming together to help kids.

Kids Above All’s Annual Stand Up For Kids Comedy Night is back in-person on Thursday.

Money raised at the event goes towards Kids Above All’s programs, which support young people who have experienced trauma in Chicago and the suburbs. Programs include early childhood learning, foster care and counseling services.

The comedy show is Thursday, June 23 at The Greenhouse Theater Center. Cocktail hour starts at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m.

You can find more information and buy tickets here.

