State pension: Widowed? You could inherit your partner’s retirement sum

On top of the devastation of losing a husband or a wife, it can also cause worries about financial stability. Those who are widowed, however, may find they are able to gain support through the state pension.

Aside from their own potential basic state pension sum, they may be able to inherit an extra payment on top.

This is applicable for certain individuals, so it is vital to make note of the eligibility criteria.

Firstly, a person may be able to inherit what is known as the Additional state pension.

Widows and widowers might inherit part of their deceased partner’s Additional state pension, as long as their marriage began before April 6, 2016.

