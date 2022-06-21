Tennis: Australian Open doubles champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis to join forces again at Wimbledon

Tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will reprise their Australian Open-winning partnership at Wimbledon next week.

They will join forces at the All England Club for the fourth time this year, having won the 2013 junior boys’ title at the grasscourt grand slam.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis rampaged their way to an unlikely doubles championship at Melbourne Park in January and also made the Miami Open semi-finals together.

The ‘Special Ks’ sit sixth in the ATP Doubles Race but will be the No.11 seeds at Wimbledon, where fellow Australian John Peers (eighth) – with Slovak partner Filip Polasek – as well as Max Purcell and Matt Ebden (15th) are also set to be seeded.

Purcell and Ebden finished runner-up to Kyrgios and Kokkinakis at the Australian Open.

Australians Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis combined to win the Wimbledon junior boys’ doubles title in 2013. Picture: AP Photo Source: AP

Kyrgios will enter Wimbledon in excellent form after semi-final showings at Stuttgart and Halle that suggest he will be a threat to every player in the singles draw.

The 27-year-old firebrand has also become the first athlete to sign with Naomi Osaka’s sports agency, Evolve after the former world No.1 left IMG to start a new business with her agent Stuart Duguid.

“When I learned that Stuart and Naomi were starting an agency focused on supporting athletes like me, it made complete sense to join,” Kyrgios said.

“I have consistently tried to do things differently throughout my career and bring my entire personality to the game of tennis.

“I’m excited to work with Stuart and Naomi to continue building on what we’ve started and push the game of tennis forward.”

Osaka said Kyrgios embodied the type of athlete Evolve wanted to represent, hailing the Canberran’s “unmatched style, passion and personality that is unlike any other in the sport”.

‘Made complete sense’: Kyrgios joins Osaka’s new venture in big career move

Kyrgios drew Laslo Djere in the first round of this week’s Mallorca Championships in Spain as his final tune-up event for Wimbledon.

Qualifier Jordan Thompson starts against eighth-seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez.

In other Australian tennis news, Alex de Minaur and John Millman moved into round 2 at Eastbourne with respective straight-sets wins.

Alex de Minaur had few problems accounting for Cristian Garin at Eastbourne. Picture: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Sixth-seeded de Minaur breezed past Cristian Garin 6-3 6-3 in 81 minutes, while 86th-ranked qualifier Millman upset American rising star Sebastian Korda 6-3 7-6(7-5).

Korda withdrew from Wimbledon shortly after his defeat, posting on Twitter that he had “been dealing with terrible shin splints and beaten up feet for quite some time”.

de Minaur awaits the winner between Australia’s James Duckworth and Italian Lorenzo Sonego, with Millman set to take on Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

In the women’s draw, Ajla Tomljanovic came up trumps in a 6-0 4-6 6-3 rollercoaster match against Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic to book a date with eighth seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Kyrgios climbs rankings ahead of Wimbledon tilt

Nick Kyrgios boasts his best ranking in almost two years thanks to blistering grass-court form that makes him the most dangerous unseeded player at Wimbledon next week.

The Australian star climbed 20 spots to No.45 on Monday after making the Halle semi-finals, where eventual champion Hubert Hurkacz barely edged him out in a third-set tie-break.

His singles ranking blew out to 137 in the weeks after he claimed the Australian Open doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis, before impressive runs as a wildcard at Indian Wells and Miami put him back on track.

Kyrgios dismantled top-20 rivals Pablo Carreno-Busta and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world No.6, at Halle to make it that far, after advancing to the Stuttgart semi-finals the previous week.

He admitted to being “happy” with his form after the narrow Hurkacz defeat and will complete his Wimbledon preparations at this week’s Mallorca Championships in Spain.