The real winner from China’s IPO crackdown

One thing to start: EY’s plan to split its audit and advisory operations is set to hand partners shares worth up to $8mn each, according to individuals with knowledge of internal plans.

Carmine Di Sibio, global chair and chief executive of EY © Bloomberg



In today’s newsletter:

Chinese IPOs leave Wall Street in the dust

The ultimate victor of a shake-up in China’s IPO markets is finally clear: China.

In an otherwise dismal year for raising equity capital, new listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen have brought in $35bn worth of fundraising this year, leaving the country standing head and shoulders above its global peers.

That carries a special sting for Wall Street, where IPOs on the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange have brought in less than half of China’s total.

Not to mention that both exchanges are also missing out on a previously lucrative trade in Chinese tech group listings thanks to Beijing’s regulatory reckoning launched almost a year ago.

Bankers in New York and Hong Kong are still waiting for Chinese regulators to finalise new foreign listings rules for companies with large amounts of user data — and delays have grown long enough that some companies are thinking twice about even listing abroad.

“There is a trend among pre-IPO private companies that previously were quite definitively seeking to get listed offshore in Hong Kong or the US — some of them are now looking more seriously at mainland listings,” said an IPO lawyer at one international firm based in Shanghai.

Officials in Shanghai, meanwhile, took extreme measures to ensure a bumper crop of Chinese share sales, the FT’s Hudson Lockett and Cheng Leng learned.

They went as far as to order a clutch of officials to camp out at the city’s stock exchange for the duration of its two-month quarantine so they could sign off on listings applications in person.

Chinese investment banks even stationed staff at the offices of clients for months to minimise the risk of being quarantined and prevented from conducting on-site due diligence.

The pay-off has been a steady flow of stock market debuts from companies in sectors Beijing views as vital to achieving “technological self-reliance” such as renewables and high-end manufacturing.

Semiconductor IPOs raised $6.6bn this year on Shanghai’s science and technology-focused Star Market, a special exchange launched with president Xi Jinping’s backing in 2019.

That’s in keeping with Xi’s broader project of remaking China’s capital markets in his image, as Hudson explains in his latest Big Read and this helpful Twitter thread.

Should he succeed, China’s stock market risks becoming even more tightly intertwined with the Communist party’s agenda — a shift that could motivate western governments to cut off investment flows into its borders and further stoke geopolitical flames.

Citi’s $900mn blunder continues to haunt

Citigroup wants its money back.

The only question is whom it will ultimately decide to chase.

In August 2020, the Wall Street powerhouse made a shocking mistake, wiring $900mn of its own money to pay off a loan that it had simply administered for Revlon, the cosmetics group.

© REUTERS



Holders of $500mn worth of loans that were paid off — funds including Brigade Capital Management and HPS Investment Partners — declined to send Citi its money back. Unsurprisingly, a lawsuit followed soon after.

What did come as a surprise was the outcome. Because the parties that clung to the cash had no reason to believe that the payment was a mistake, a New York federal judge ruled last year, they did not have to pay up after the fact.

Citi swiftly filed an appeal and is now anxiously awaiting a decision.

The fiasco has exposed cracks in Revlon’s foundation, too, as DD’s Sujeet Indap reports. The make-up manufacturer filed for bankruptcy last week amid a brutal cash crunch.

One reason Revlon has yet to strike a settlement with creditors is because, until the Citi snafu is sorted out, it can’t be sure exactly who its creditors are.

“What’s tricky with the Revlon bankruptcy is that you have to figure out not only how to split the pie — which is the typical issue — but also how big the pie is and who actually owns the slices,” said Duke University law professor Elisabeth de Fontenay.

If the lower court ruling is reversed, then those who kept the $500mn will give back the cash and become Revlon claimants. (They were paid off at 100 cents on the dollar while that loan is trading now at distressed levels.)

But if the lower court ruling is upheld, Citi has asserted so-called “subrogation” rights, meaning that — in an intriguing twist — it will attempt to become a creditor of Revlon.

The bank has long been by the side of Revlon tycoon Ronald Perelman, but could face off against him and other Revlon stakeholders in bankruptcy court should things get uglier.

Frowns abound in ‘the happiest place on Earth’

Disney’s multibillion-dollar bubble promises visitors respite from the harsh realities pervading just outside the magical gates of its Orlando theme park.

But the mystical divide shielding the so-called “happiest place on earth” has begun to slip as it faces its largest reputational crisis to date.

The political controversy swirling Disney since its home state proposed a controversial law earlier this year to restrict discussion of sexual or gender identity in primary schools is nothing new.

Disney has been subject to criticism from conservatives since it became one of the first US companies to offer healthcare benefits to the same-sex partners of its employees in 1995.

What’s different this time, as the FT’s Christopher Grimes reports in this Big Read, is that the company’s leadership, by its own public relations missteps, have essentially poured gasoline on an objectively extinguishable fire.

“In a short period of time they managed to piss off both the left and the right,” says a former senior Disney executive.

The saga began when Geoff Morrell, who lasted just three months on the job as Disney’s former head of corporate affairs, shut down calls to sign a public letter condemning the controversial bill and pushed instead for the company’s lobbyists to chip away at the proposed legislation in Florida’s capital of Tallahassee.

The failure to publicly condemn the bill angered Disney’s LGBT+ staff. But when CEO Bob Chapek vowed to repeal the law and rethink Disney’s campaign contributions in Florida, he made a new enemy: the state’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has attacked Disney as a ‘woke corporation © Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News/Getty Images



The governor has signed legislation to strip Disney’s special tax status that allows it to govern the area around its Florida park, and is using the fight with Disney to raise campaign cash. (He has raised $50mn this year.)

Disney’s fallout with Republicans suggests that the party once known for its unfaltering support of corporate America now comes armed with conditions. Chapek’s recent announcement that the group will suspend political donations in Florida altogether will do little to bridge the gap.

Morrell’s replacement Kristina Schake is well versed in facing off against the Republican PR machine after heading up communications for Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. Placating Disney’s embittered staff is a whole other challenge.

Bruce Buck , the former Skadden Arps lawyer and one of Roman Abramovich ’s closest confidants, is stepping down as chair of Chelsea Football Club following the £2.5bn sale of the Premier League side.

Santander has named Héctor Grisi its next chief executive, promoting one of its top regional executives to work alongside executive chair Ana Botín and drawing a line under the failed appointment of Andrea Orcel more than three years ago.

Credit Suisse has hired Jasper Reiser and Dimitri Reading-Picopoulos as managing directors in its UK investment banking business. They join the bank from BNP Paribas and JPMorgan Chase respectively.

Mark Hodges, the former chief of Aviva UK and British Gas and current chair of insurer RSA, has been named chair of MAC II — the latest acquisition company in the UK by London-based sponsor Marwyn.

Smart reads

Raising the stakes A downturn in US markets threatens to blow the whistle on a surge in global sports dealmaking. Investors’ hopes are riding on private capital to put up a good defence, the FT reports.

Redrawing the map As wealthy Russians reroute their riches from sanction-wrought billionaire playgrounds such as Paris, London, and Geneva, a new glittering capital for Moscow’s elite has emerged in Dubai, a New York Times report illustrates.

Back to the Bay After the pandemic promoted an exodus of San Francisco’s best and brightest, the city’s start-up scene may finally be getting back its silicon shine, The Information writes.

