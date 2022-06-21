Categories
World

Ukraine LIVE: ‘We will use them’ Putin mask slips over nuclear weapons


Vladimir Putin has said that Russia “will use” nuclear weapons to protect the country’s sovereignty if it needs to, moments after claiming that Russia is “not a threat.”

The Russian leader was speaking at an International Economic Forum in St Petersburg when the topic turned to nuclear war.

He said that high-ranking politicians “cling to” rhetoric that “Russia is a threat.”

He then claimed: “We are not a threat,” before immediately adding: “Yet, everyone should know that we have them and that we will use them if we need to protect our sovereignty.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.