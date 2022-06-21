Ukraine LIVE: ‘We will use them’ Putin mask slips over nuclear weapons

Vladimir Putin has said that Russia “will use” nuclear weapons to protect the country’s sovereignty if it needs to, moments after claiming that Russia is “not a threat.”

The Russian leader was speaking at an International Economic Forum in St Petersburg when the topic turned to nuclear war.

He said that high-ranking politicians “cling to” rhetoric that “Russia is a threat.”

He then claimed: “We are not a threat,” before immediately adding: “Yet, everyone should know that we have them and that we will use them if we need to protect our sovereignty.”