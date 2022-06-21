Watchdog fears global rationing of power usage this winter!

Chief executive Jonathan Brearley insisted measures were in place to cope but admitted he could not guarantee against supplies taking a hit.

He said: “Ofgem, with the industry, will do everything we can to protect customers.”

“That means putting strict rules in place around how customers are treated, making sure the price cap is set fairly but also making sure these companies are more resilient.”

Mr Brearley did not detail how rationing might work, but it has previously been suggested energy-intensive businesses could be the first to be hit, with limits on power usage.

He said in the unlikely case that domestic power supply was affected, it could be limited to short power outages in the early hours.