‘What’s going on’: Tennis carnage as stars crumble ahead of Wimbledon

Top seeds tumbled at Eastbourne with Katie Boulter (pictured left) able to defeat Karolina Pliskova (pictured right) in one major tennis upset. (Getty Images)

The WTA draw collapsed at Eastbourne after a series of stunning defeats to top seeds resulted in a horror warm-up for the favourites ahead of Wimbledon.

In the biggest upset of the day, World No.4 Paula Badosa lost to British World No.169 Jodie Burrage 6-4, 6-3 to hand the 23-year-old the biggest win of her career.

INTERESTING: Tennis fans baffled by mystery detail in Serena Williams’ return

NOT HAPPY: Novak Djokovic fans take action over looming ban

HUGE: Tennis fans erupt over Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka news

Badosa was clearly upset after her loss and offered Burrage a frosty handshake.

Burrage won’t mind though, as she moves into the World Top 150 after the huge upset victory.

And another British favourite followed in Burrage’s footsteps.

Katie Boulter upset World No.7 Karolina Pliskova 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 to cap off a remarkable day for the British.

It marked Boulter’s first win against a Top 10 opponent in her career.

A number of other top seeds also exited the draw.

Barbora Krejcikova lost to Ukraine star Marta Kostyuk, Anhelina Kalinina shocked World No.5 Maria Sakkari and No.9 seed Elena Rybakina fell to Lesia Tsurenko.

The carnage in the WTA draw at Eastbourne drew plenty of reaction from the tennis world.

Spanish star Garbine Muguruza remains the highest seed left in the draw at No.5.

The women’s draw also saw Ons Jabeur withdraw from singles to compete with returning tennis icon Serena Williams in doubles.

Serena Williams returns to tennis with a win

After 12 months on the sidelines, the 23-time grand slam champion made her long-awaited return on Tuesday at Eastbourne in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Williams teamed up with Jabeur to produce a 2-6, 6-3, 13-11 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round clash.

Williams made a slow start but soon got into the groove and hit an array of winners sprinkled with a handful of aces.

Serena Williams (pictured left) teamed up with Ons Jabeur (pictured right) at Eastbourne upon her tennis return. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

She produced a brilliant cross-court winner to secure the second set and send the match to a deciding tiebreak.

Story continues

“It was so fun to play with Ons,” Williams said on-court. “It was great. We had a lot of fun and our opponents played amazing. We were happy to stay in there.

“I called Ons, she has been playing so well and I knew I needed to play some matches and she has always been so nice to me on tour.

“Yeah, I caught some fire behind me, it was good.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletter for all the latest and breaking stories from Australia and around the world.