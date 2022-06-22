🌱 Local Yard Sales + Keeping Kids And Pets Safe In Summer Heat

Hello, friends! I’m here right on time with your fresh copy of the Charlotte Daily, filled with all the things you need to know about what’s going on in town.
First, today’s weather:
Warm; a stray p.m. t-storm. High: 94 Low: 68.
Here are the top seven stories today in Charlotte:
- CMPD is hiring! Our telecommunicators are the lifeline between our citizens and the first responders. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department via Facebook)
- Charlotte Area Transit System is proposing a route change for the planned Silver Line. Instead of going *around* uptown Charlotte, the train would now go *through* the center city. (Sustain Charlotte via Facebook)
- Join us on June 28 at 6:30 p.m. at South Park Regional Library as local author, Landis Wade kicks off a new mystery series that are set in Charlotte with his first novel, “Deadly Declaration”. (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library via Facebook)
- Have you spotted Queen Charlotte at one of our library branches? She was most recently sighted at University City Regional Library checking out some of the Summer Break displays. Stop by one of our branches and visit the Queen. (Charlotte Mecklenburg Library via Facebook)
- Registration for Charlotte Ballet Academy’s 2022/2023 school year is now open! Whether you’re interested in training for a professional dance career or simply experiencing the joy and benefit of dancing. (Charlotte Ballet via Facebook)
- Thanks to our generous Backpacks & Basics sponsors, over 30,000 local students will start next school year prepared to learn with a backpack full of supplies! Thank you for supporting our mission to foster equity in education. (Classroom Central via Facebook)
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte is hiring! We’re looking for a Family Services Manager! (Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte via Facebook)
- We want your feedback as we develop our new website. Join our virtual meeting on June 23 at 6:30 p.m. for a 45-minute discussion. Please complete this form and we will send you a Zoom link. forms.gle/YkNTZD82hA6amR4e6 (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools via Facebook)
- Scholars at CN Jenkins site located at Druid Hills Academy enjoyed an afternoon of engaging activities. Level 1 scholars heard about all the ins and outs of bee keeping. (Charlotte Freedom School Partners via Facebook)
- I had to put my sweet doggie to sleep and I am very sad. I am actively looking to adopt another puppy. I would love a small to medium sized dog, a young adult to adopt. (Nextdoor)
- We will give reward money to anyone who can help us find our missing puppy Bella who has been missing since early May. She is microchipped and had an AirTag that was removed and discarded by whomever took her. (Nextdoor)
- We are having an AC emergency! Our landlord will not send someone out to fix our AC, and with the heat wave this week, we are worried about our pets. We are looking to see if there are any AC companies who will do a free quote for us. Do you know anyone? (Nextdoor)
- If your community is planning on participating in National Night Out this year and having an event, please register with CMPD. (Nextdoor)
- I’m looking for some info for low cost dental work for dogs in our area. Just got a pretty expensive estimate for dental work for my chihuahua Maggie and would like some recommendations for more affordable options. (Nextdoor)
— Alexis Goring
