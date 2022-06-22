5 Web3 influencers marketers should know

His tweets cover crypto’s growing influence in the world, as well as analysis of tools like DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations) and NFTs. He also provides articulate defenses of Web3 and its novelty, and highlights a16z’s latest investments in the space. For example, he recently tweeted about his firm’s role in raising funds for Adim, a network of writers that will create stories and IP and share in its revenue (the company is co-founded by actor Rob McElhenney).

Finally, Dixon curates a blog, where he has compiled many of his musings on the space, from using tokens to create new networks to how critics misunderstand decentralization.

It should be noted that Dixon, by virtue of leading a prosperous VC firm, has many of his own critics who believe he and a16z are exploiting the Web3 space for large cash grabs. Only time will tell whether he truly believes in the vision but, until that verdict, if marketers want to keep up on the latest projects being built in Web3, as well as to where the money is flowing, they should follow Dixon.

suzuha (@dystopiabreaker): for explaining “Why Web3?”

If you ever catch yourself wondering what’s really at stake with the development of Web3, reading a few tweets from suzuha may help provide some answers. Another pseudonymous poster, suzuha is a self-described “cypherpunk,” someone who supports the use of cryptography in creating privacy-centric technologies that allow for a more free society. While their posts can sometimes get political, the meat of their expertise is in defending the use of cryptocurrencies and Web3 technology in the face of skepticism.

Their tweets are succinct and straightforward. The messages can help marketers gain a better understanding of some of the esoteric material at the heart of Web3, such as the different layers of blockchains, how NFTs actually work and the opportunities available in a crypto winter (a bearish period in which crypto prices are down, such as the present moment).