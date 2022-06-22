Amber Heard ‘to write tell-all book’ as she’s ‘broke’ after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard is reportedly engaged in talks to write a tell-all book revealing the intimate details of her life and relationship history, as she struggles to boost her income following her loss of a defamation law suit with ex husband Johnny Depp earlier this month.

As a result of the trial, Amber has been ordered to pay Johnny $8 million in damages after she wrote a damning op-ed piece, which contained a string of damaging allegations and very nearly cost him his career.

Unable to afford the damages, Amber is now looking at ways to boost her income, with a source close to the Aquaman star admitting she is not “in a position to turn down money.”

Following a disastrous few months, they said the star now “considers her career in Hollywood over” and that she “has nothing to lose.”

The latest news follows an earlier admission by Heard herself, who said, via her lawyer, that she couldn’t afford to pay the $8.3 million in damages that had been awarded to Johnny.

The actress was even spotted shopping at discounted department store TJ Maxx earlier this week, further adding credence to her claims of financial hardship.

A source close to Amber told OK! Magazine US: “Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.”







(Image: Getty)







(Image: NBC)



Despite losing the court case, Amber has continued to double down on her testimony, even going so far as to repeat some of it on her first public interview last week with Dateline.

During the interview, the star had claimed she was ‘terrified’ of telling her side of the story, once again accusing her former husband of assaulting her throughout their short but tumultuous marriage.

Amber also went on to share how she had been wounded by the “hate and vitriol” directed at her, but admitted she didn’t regret bringing the case to court, even despite her high profile loss.

“I know the scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual violence is not being believed, being called a liar, or being humiliated,” she said.







(Image: Getty)



Despite continuing to speak out against her former husband, Amber insists that she isn’t doing so maliciously, adding: “This would be a really lousy way of getting vengeance.

“As silly as it is to say this out loud, my goal is – I just want people to see me as a human being.”

If Amber is to go ahead and write a book divulging the intimate details of her marriage, she may soon find herself back in court, according to Dror Bikel, a New York divorce lawyer and best-selling author.

“Depp and his attorneys will be reading and listening to everything that Heard states,” Dror Bikel said.

“If she crosses the line, which is likely, there is no question that will be hit with another defamation suit and end up right back in court.”

