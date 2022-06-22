Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint for diamond-encrusted watch





According to Mirror Online, Metropolitan Police have confirmed three men are being questioned in connection with the incident after being arrested on suspicion of robbery, with two also arrested on suspicion of having a gun with intent to cause fear of violence, with another also held on suspicion of possession of ammunition. Footage of the incident was released after being captured by CCTV.

According to the Mirror, Khan was just a few steps ahead of his wife, Faryal, outside the Sahara Grill in Leyton when two men walked up to him. He says they went on to demand he hand over his diamond-encrusted Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph. He was then helped by brave restaurant staff. A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating a gunpoint street robbery in Leyton have made three arrests. “The three men – A, 25, B, 34 and C, 20 – were arrested on suspicion of robbery after warrants were executed by detectives this morning. “Man A has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; man C has been arrested for this offence and possession of ammunition.

Khan had been pictured with a fan earlier in the day with his watch on display. He also wore the timepiece, studded with 719 diamonds, at a charity event at the Grosvenor House Hotel the previous evening raising fears he may have been specifically targeted. Hours after the attack, he shared a video on social media and told fans on Instagram: “Last night was a bit mad. I’m glad everyone is safe. It feels a bit weird not wearing a watch but it is what it is. “I just wanted to tell you guys that I’m all good. Me and the wife are doing some TV work today.” “Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face,” he said on Twitter. “The main thing is we’re both safe.”

Police said at the time they launched an investigation after the mugging at 9.15pm on April 18. “The victim, a man aged 30s, was approached by two males who threatened him with a gun before stealing his watch and fleeing,” a spokesperson said at the time. “No shots were fired and nobody was injured.”