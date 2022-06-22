Annual grocery bills up £380 as food prices hit a 13-year high

Over the four weeks to June 12, grocery price inflation leapt to 8.3 percent – its highest level since April 2009, and up from May’s 7 percent. As a result, annual shopping bills are due to soar by £380 to £4,960 in 2022 – up another £100 since April.

Analysts Kantar found that sales of branded products fell by one percent in the 12 weeks to June 12, while own-label sales rose by 2.9 percent and value own-label lines by 12 percent.

Kantor’s Fraser McKevitt said: “The inflation number makes for difficult reading. Shoppers will be watching budgets closely.”

