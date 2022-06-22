The iPad will no longer be able to be used as a home hub following the launch of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and the HomePod 16 software this fall, Apple confirmed today.
As discovered in iOS 16 code by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, Apple says that the iPad will no longer be supported as a home hub. This information will be displayed in the Home app after updating to iOS 16.
A home hub is required to take advantage of features like receiving accessory notifications and allowing other people to control your home. You will not be able to view shared homes until those homes are also upgraded to the latest HomeKit. iPad will no longer be supported as a home hub.
With Apple dropping support for the iPad as a home hub, users will need to have a HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV to take advantage of features enabled by a hub, such as accessing accessories remotely with Siri and using location-based automation features.
Apple’s iOS 16 preview webpage suggested that the iPad would not be able to be used as a home hub, but it was not confirmed until now because in the first iPadOS 16 beta, it was still possible to set an iPad as a home hub. “Only Apple TV and HomePod are supported as home hubs,” reads the website.
The wording in the code found in the second beta of iOS 16 suggests that Apple is removing the home hub functionality from the iPad. The company has not explained why the iPad will no longer function as a home hub, but it could be related to Apple’s upcoming cross-platform Matter smart home standard implementation.
Coming later this year, Matter will let HomeKit users add more smart home accessories to their HomeKit setups.
Related Stories
iPad Home Hub Support Apparently Being Removed in iOS 16
As part of its rebuilt Home app experience in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple appears to be removing support for using an iPad as a Home Hub.
For those unfamiliar with what a Home Hub does, the HomeKit framework allows you to remotely control compatible smart home devices, but some features like location-based automation require a designated Home Hub, which remains powered on and connected at…
Ikea Debuts Matter-Compatible Smart Home Hub
Swedish furniture and accessory store Ikea today announced the upcoming launch of the Dirigera smart hub, which supports Matter. Matter is a universal smart home automation connectivity standard that is being adopted by Amazon, Apple, Google, Samsung, and other manufacturers. It promises smart home interoperability, and is just beginning to roll out this year.
The Dirigera is an upgrade from …
macOS Monterey Users Report Connectivity Issues With USB Hubs
Some Mac users who upgraded to macOS Monterey this week are experiencing problems getting USB hubs and other USB-based devices to work properly with their machines, based on scattered online reports. There have been several reports on Reddit, Apple’s Developer Forums, and Apple’s Support Communities about the issues. In some cases, users say the the USB 3.0 ports on their hub no longer work …
iOS 16 Introduces Entirely Overhauled Home App to Focus More on Reliability and Ease of Use
The Home app on iOS is getting a major overhaul with iOS 16, with Apple saying it’s doubling down on reliability and ease of use.
Apple says it has made changes to the “underlying architecture” of the Home app to enable “faster, more reliable performance, especially for homes with many smart accessories.”
With the new Home app redesign, all users’ rooms are displayed on one single page,…
What’s New in tvOS 16 for Apple TV: Features and Enhancements
While the Apple TV was an afterthought during the WWDC 2022 keynote, there is indeed a new tvOS 16 update for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, with the first beta released to developers for testing yesterday. Below, we’ve rounded up several new features and enhancements coming in the software update.
An overview of new tvOS 16 features for Apple TV:Cross-device connectivity: Apple…
Aqara HomeKit Accessories Now Available From Online Apple Store in Europe [Updated]
Aqara HomeKit accessories are now available from the Apple Store Online in a range of European countries, the company has today announced.
Aqara products will be available from the Apple Store Online in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. To date, Aqara products have only been stocked in Apple Stores in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao.
Review: Aqara Camera Hub G2H and Sensors…
Deals: Satechi Offering 20% Off Sitewide This Week Only
Satechi is offering 20 percent off sitewide to coincide with Father’s Day this weekend, marking a great chance to save on the company’s best accessories. In order to get the discount, you can shop on Satechi’s website and then enter the code FATHERS at checkout.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,…
Nomad Launches Base Station Hub With Magnetic Alignment
Nomad today announced the launch of a new version of its Base Station Hub, with the updated option featuring a magnetic alignment feature.
The new Base Station Hub has the same three coil design as the prior model, but it now has built-in magnets to help you better position an iPhone on a Qi hotspot for the most efficient charging. Each wireless coil supports up to 10W, and for the iPhone…
Popular Stories
What to Expect From Apple Through July: iOS 16 Public Beta, New MacBook Air, Back to School Promotion, and More
While the summer months following WWDC are often a relatively quiet time of the year for Apple, there are still some notable items on the agenda through July. Below, we’ve rounded up six things to expect from Apple over the next six weeks or so.
Public Betas of iOS 16 and More
As part of WWDC 2022, Apple announced that public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, tvOS 16,…
Apple Said to Be Evaluating iPhone 14 OLED Displays This Week Ahead of Mass Production
Apple is evaluating OLED displays for the iPhone 14 this week ahead of mass production, The Elec reports.
The OLED display panels in question are reportedly destined for the standard, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model, with mass production due to begin between July and August.
The displays are from Chinese display panel maker BOE, which was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after Apple…
iOS 16 Will Let iPhone Users Bypass CAPTCHAs in Supported Apps and Websites
Tapping on images of traffic lights or deciphering squiggly text to prove you are human will soon be a much less common nuisance for iPhone users, as iOS 16 introduces support for bypassing CAPTCHAs in supported apps and websites.
The handy new feature can be found in the Settings app under Apple ID > Password & Security > Automatic Verification. When enabled, Apple says iCloud will…
Apple Shares Charging Details for New Dual USB-C Power Adapters
Following yesterday’s launch of orders for the two new 35-watt dual USB-C power adapters introduced at WWDC, Apple has posted a new support document outlining how power is split when devices are connected to both ports.
Under most scenarios, the 35 total watts will be split evenly between the two connected devices, with the exception being when one of the devices has relatively low power…
Twelve South Launches New ‘HiRise 3’ Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
Twelve South today announced the “HiRise 3” stand charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, priced at $99.99. The stand supports MagSafe-compatible charging and holds an iPhone 12 or later vertically, and also includes a charging puck for Apple Watch and a Qi charging mat on the base that supports AirPods or any Qi-compatible smartphone.
The HiRise 3 is available in black and white color …
Source link