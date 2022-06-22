Cancer patient at UNC Hospitals gets wedding she deserves

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) — A cancer patient at UNC Hospitals didn’t miss her chance to say “I do.”

Maria Isabel Cipple Leon was supposed to get married at her church earlier this month, but when it was unclear if she would be healthy enough in time to leave the intensive care unit those working in the hospital banded together.

The result was a wedding ceremony that surrounded the couple with family, loved ones and medical staff who had cared for the bride.

At first, hospital staff anticipated a small ceremony in the bride’s room, with seven to 10 guests at most because of COVID restrictions, but as planning went on over the week, the guest list expanded to encompass dozens of family and friends and the ceremony moved to the hospital chapel.

When it was time for the bride to make her way down the aisle, loved ones sang and lined the hallway, and created an arch of white roses for the couple to walk under into the chapel.

The joy the wedding brought was not limited to the bride and groom or their loved ones, but also felt by the healthcare workers who helped put it all together.

