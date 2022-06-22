Central Florida Bonding Launches Newest Article on Staying Safe While Traveling this Summer

Florida laws may be different from an individual’s home state. It’s easy to get caught up in having fun and make unwise decisions such as drinking too much. This could lead to a DUI or assault and battery charge if your temper gets the best of you and you end up in a fight with a fellow traveler.

Central Florida Bonding announces their newest article entitled “Tourism and Crime”. This Orlando, Florida bail bonds agency encourages travelers to be vigilant when traveling.

Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding, states, “After two years, people are finally traveling again this year. Central Florida is home to major theme parks such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, Typhoon Lagoon, Volcano Bay, and Aquatica. Many travelers come from across the country and overseas to enjoy time at the theme parks and nearby beaches. Locals love exploring their own backyard and enjoying a staycation. Whether you are planning on heading across the country or just staying nearby and doing a staycation, our travel tips can help keep you and your family safe and secure.”

Central Florida Bonding offers these tips when traveling:

•When arriving at the airport, pick up bags as soon as possible. Also, keep a close watch on belongings and don’t leave luggage unattended



•If renting a car, obey all traffic laws. Keep the doors and windows locked



•If using a ride share service or taxi, do not share too much personal information with the driver.



•If using public Wi-Fi, beware of its security. Hackers can hack in and steal credit card information



•Keep doors locked at the hotel. Do not admit people that are strangers



•Use the hotel safe to secure valuables



•Do not post travel information and photos on social media.



•Do not leave valuables in the stroller. Remember to pick up bags if they are placed on the ground for a photo op



•Travel light when sightseeing. Only take what is needed. Keep cash and credit cards separate. Leave extra cash and credit cards in the hotel safe



•Drink responsibly



•Don’t drink and drive



•Be open to new things but do not partake in risky behaviors such as buying or using drugs

These tips and more can be accessed online at: https://cfborlando.com/tourism-crime/

Khouri adds, “Traveling can be wonderful, but people need to follow the law. Florida laws may be different from an individual’s home state. It’s easy to get caught up in having fun and make unwise decisions such as drinking too much. This could lead to a DUI or assault and battery charge if your temper gets the best of you and you end up in a fight with a fellow traveler. If you or a family member does end up in jail, then please give us a call at 407-841-3646 to start the bail bond process.”

Central Florida Bonding has bailed clients out of jail for numerous charges such as DUI, assault, battery, drug possession, identity theft, drug trafficking, road rage, and more. To start the bail bond process, please call 407-841-3646. Central Florida Bonding is licensed to post bail throughout the state of Florida and with affiliated agencies across the United States.

A bail bond agent is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days of the year. All of the bail bond agents at Central Florida Bonding are experienced, knowledgeable and licensed. They are ready to assist with paperwork, can explain the ins and outs of the bail bond process, and can answer questions regarding the criminal justice system.

This Orlando bail bond agency serves all of Central Florida including Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia, and Lake Counties. Defendants have benefited from the expertise of Central Florida Bonding since 1979. Khouri states, “We have been helping Central Floridians for many years. We can help you too! Please rely on our experience and expertise to guide you through this stressful experience.”

Central Florida Bonding is located in the Cox Plaza at 2911 39th Street, Suite 300, in Orlando, Florida. To learn more about this bail bond agency, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/, or call 407-841-3646.