Categories
Travel

Connie Mack World Series proving to be a costly trip for teams


FARMINGTON − While soaring gas prices may not have a great impact during actual game play during next month’s Connie Mack World Series, the cost of getting there is proving to be a challenge for teams across the country.

As regional tournaments continue to be played, in particular this week in Joplin, Missouri and Pueblo, Colorado, the recent uptick in prices ranging on things from gas to lodging is hampering some teams ability to travel and compete for a chance to play in the prestigious event.

Last week’s regional tournament in Melissa, Texas, which crowned the Dallas Tigers as the latest team to earn a berth in the CMWS, was played in a location where the average price for a gallon of unleaded costs 4.66 according to AAA.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.