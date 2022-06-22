Ed Sheeran does double with a new record-breaker

It means Ed, 31, is the first person to claim both accolades in two separate years. He previously did the double in 2017, which saw the release of his album Divide and his hit single Shape of You.

Adele, 34, is the only other artist to have topped both charts in the same year, with Rolling In The Deep being the most played single and her album 21 making her the top-played artist of 2011.

Ed, who is performing in London this week as part of his worldwide Mathematics tour, is used to being the UK’s most played artist.

In the last five years, the Halifax-born superstar has been dethroned just once – in 2020 when Londoner Dua Lipa took the title following the release of her album Future Nostalgia.

The annual charts are compiled by music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) from music usage and airplay data from radio stations and TV channels as well as public performances.