EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on Norway outage, sustained low Russian flows | MarketScreener

June 22 (Reuters) – British and Dutch wholesale gas prices

edged higher on Wednesday morning on lower flows from Norway

while overall the European market is starting to settle amid

steady, albeit curbed, Russian supply.

The British day-ahead contract rose by 11.50

pence to 209 pence per therm by 0856 GMT, with the weekend

contract up by 13 pence at 190 p/therm.

Flows from Norway to Britain fell by 20 million cubic metres

on Wednesday to 36 million cubic metres in the wake of a

compressor failure at the vast Troll field, Refinitiv Eikon data

showed.

UK gas for power consumption is forecast at 3 million cubic

metres (mcm) per day higher at 73 mcm/day for Wednesday,

Refinitiv analysts said.

Further out, the British July contract rose by

9 pence to 215 p/therm.

On the continent, the benchmark Dutch July contract

was up 1.58 euros at 127.30 euros per megawatt hour

(MWh), while the day-ahead contract was up 1.75

euros at 125.75 euros/MWh.

“Early Wednesday, the market trades largely sideways, but

further price climbs could strike suddenly in case of any new

developments surrounding Russian gas deliveries,” analysts at

Energi Danmark said in a morning note.

Flows of gas from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline

and via Ukraine were steady on Wednesday, but remain

significantly lower than early last week after Russian gas

supplier Gazprom curbed the capacity of Nord Stream to just 40%.

A senior European Commission official described Russian

reduction of gas flows to Europe as “very rogue moves”.

The lower flows have sparked fears over European winter

supply, with several countries triggering early gas supply

warnings and announcing measures to curb demand for the fuel.

European gas storage levels were last seen at 55.06% full,

according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract

rose by 0.43 euros to 84.30 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)