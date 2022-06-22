EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on Norway outage, sustained low Russian flows | MarketScreener

June 22 (Reuters) – British and Dutch wholesale gas prices
edged higher on Wednesday morning on lower flows from Norway
while overall the European market is starting to settle amid
steady, albeit curbed, Russian supply.
The British day-ahead contract rose by 11.50
pence to 209 pence per therm by 0856 GMT, with the weekend
contract up by 13 pence at 190 p/therm.
Flows from Norway to Britain fell by 20 million cubic metres
on Wednesday to 36 million cubic metres in the wake of a
compressor failure at the vast Troll field, Refinitiv Eikon data
showed.
UK gas for power consumption is forecast at 3 million cubic
metres (mcm) per day higher at 73 mcm/day for Wednesday,
Refinitiv analysts said.
Further out, the British July contract rose by
9 pence to 215 p/therm.
On the continent, the benchmark Dutch July contract
was up 1.58 euros at 127.30 euros per megawatt hour
(MWh), while the day-ahead contract was up 1.75
euros at 125.75 euros/MWh.
“Early Wednesday, the market trades largely sideways, but
further price climbs could strike suddenly in case of any new
developments surrounding Russian gas deliveries,” analysts at
Energi Danmark said in a morning note.
Flows of gas from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline
and via Ukraine were steady on Wednesday, but remain
significantly lower than early last week after Russian gas
supplier Gazprom curbed the capacity of Nord Stream to just 40%.
A senior European Commission official described Russian
reduction of gas flows to Europe as “very rogue moves”.
The lower flows have sparked fears over European winter
supply, with several countries triggering early gas supply
warnings and announcing measures to curb demand for the fuel.
European gas storage levels were last seen at 55.06% full,
according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
rose by 0.43 euros to 84.30 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Source link