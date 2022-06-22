George Michael ex Kenny makes horrifying confession about star’s death





George would have been 69 on Saturday and this week the film he had been working on in the final years of his life has been released. Freedom Uncut had been a labour of love for the star, intended to give him the chance to express himself beyond his music. Six years after his shock death on December 25. 2016, it has finally been released. To mark the occasion, his ex-boyfriend Kenny, who dated the Wham idol for thirteen years, has spoken tonight to Piers Morgan on Talk TV. Among loving memories of their time together he also shared that the star’s death was not a shock to many of those who knew him best.

Goss said: “We all expected him to die. I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him. “Honestly, he hated the fact that I worried about him so much. What’s the line he says in one of his songs? He says, ‘I can see it in your eyes when you look at me that way, it tears me in two.’ And it really did. I just didn’t know what to do… “I was worried about him all the time. Please don’t say that the wrong way, if you love someone you are worried about them.”

Goss said: “I don’t think he ever thought he had a good-looking moment in his life. I always tried to remind him or tell him, you know, ‘You look really good today. You’re a handsome man’. “It was very difficult for him… People would think he would have a much higher sense of, ‘Hey, I’m a good looking guy.’ “I’ll never forget, we’d probably been together two weeks or maybe three. He came home and he said, ‘Darling, what’s good looking about me?’ He said, ‘Someone said you were better looking at me…’ There were so many things I should have said, but I said, ‘Your lips.’ [I should have said] ‘everything.'”

However, Goss did confirm that George was confident about one thing above all others: “What he did know was that he was a talented man, and a good songwriter. I mean he was a good man. He was one of the most wonderful men in the world.” Although Goss confessed “I loved him very much, he knew that,” he also revealed the surprising reasons behind their relationship. Goss said: “I know he chose me to please his mother. I mean, he told me that. He had this view that his mother and I were very much alike. And in a lot of ways, we were. I would say, I’m much more a guy that plays by rules and she was kind of the same way… and, you know, and he really played by his own rules.” Piers Morgan Uncensored, TalkTV, 8pm Monday – Friday (Sky 526, Virgin Media 627, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 and Sky Glass 508) and live and on-demand on the TalkTV app and at Talk.TV