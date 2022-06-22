Martha Stewart ‘heartbroken’ to miss event after positive Covid test

The doyenne of domesticity shared on her verified Instagram account Tuesday that she had planned to host a garden party on behalf of her “favorite skincare line.”

“But I’m sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19,” Stewart wrote. “I am feeling fine but I am sticking to the rules and isolating.”

According to Mario Badescu Skin Care’s verified Instagram account, “When Mario Badescu was just getting started, he met a young and ambitious woman named Martha Stewart. That woman not only went on to become an American icon, but an ambassador of our brand, with her glowing skin, kind heart, and knowledge of all good things.”

Now 80, Stewart remains close to the brand.