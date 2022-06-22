Martin Lewis issues energy bill warning as supplier exit fees rise to £600 – ‘Outrageous!’

As it stands, a dual-fuel exit penalty for leaving a British Gas one-year fixed deal in June 2022 is £200. This time last year, it would either be nothing or £80.

Similarly for EDF Energy, the exit fee for leaving a two-year fixed rate deal is £300 whereas in 2021 it was £70 and nothing for a one-year fixed deal.

Martin Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, outlined why these exit fees are so “outrageous” and damaging to consumers.

Mr Lewis explained: “These massive, outrageous early exit fees are the final nail in the coffin of dying energy competition.