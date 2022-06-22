Meta, Microsoft & Other Tech Giants Form Metaverse Standards Body, Without Apple

In a press release put out on 21 June on their website, the Metaverse Standards Forum announced their formation, and said that they are an organisation that is free for any company to join. Companies that would like to fund projects or provide Forum oversight can join as a Principal member of the Forum.

The Metaverse Standards Forum has involved Standards Developing Organisations, like The Khronos Group (which is hosting the Forum) to help create interoperability standards for the metaverse.

Other companies that have been announced as founding members of the Metaverse Standards Forum are Epic Games, NVIDIA, Sony, Unity, Autodesk, Huawei, IKEA, Qualcomm Technologies, Web3D Consortium, the World Wide Web Consortium, among others.

The absence of companies such as Apple, Roblox, Snapchat and Niantic that have been formulating metaverse related products is glaring. Apple is poised to become a major name in the metaverse world as well, once the release of its anticipated mixed reality headset takes place.