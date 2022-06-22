Mother and son, 5, die in stabbing at north London home

Paramedics, including an air ambulance crew, rushed to the victims’ home and battled to save them. But the little boy and his mother, aged 37, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said a man, also 37, was arrested on suspicion of double murder at the property in Barnet, north London.

Scotland Yard said: “The deceased and the arrested man were known to each other.”

There is nothing to suggest that anyone else was involved, the Yard added.

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach said: “The whole community will be shocked and saddened to hear of this terrible incident.

“Specialist detectives are working to establish what took place and a man is in custody.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in recent days, to come forward and speak to the police. Your information could be vital.”