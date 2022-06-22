‘Movies Are Magic’ at Sebastiani Theatre

The Sonoma Valley’s resident vintage film expert Jennifer Churchill is presenting a special event at the Sebastiani Theatre next Thursday, June 30. She is overseeing a screening of Buster Keaton’s “Steamboat Bill, Jr.” and holding a book signing event featuring her new publication, “Movies Are Magic.”

Churchill and her soon-to-be third grade son, Weston, will preside over hands-on movie related projects and pass out a few prizes, too. Special concessions for kids and wine for the adults will be available for purchase in the lobby.

The precocious Weston and his proud mother will introduce the film. Keaton starred in the 1928 release, which was named after the 1910 song called “Steamboat Bill,” by Arthur Collins. There is one scene in the film that all movie buffs will remember, and that astonished audiences back in the flapper days. Through some early movie magic, and precise planning, the façade of a house crashes down around Keaton. The star himself remained unscratched as he stood in the exact location of where an open window would (hopefully) be, resulting in an unbelievable movie stunt.

See the entire film, get some inside info about it, maybe buy Churchill’s new book, and have a cookie, too…all starting at 5 p.m. at 476 E. Napa St. Visit sebastianitheatre.com.