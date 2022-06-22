Movies in the Park is back for summer 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Movies in the Park is back for its fourth season and hopes to bring neighbors and family together for some family-friendly films.

A collaborative effort of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, Padnos, Grand Rapids Public Schools and Grand Rapids Office of Special Events, Movies in the Park brings food, music and movies to the city.

According to a press release, Movies in the Park will happen on three dates this summer, at three separate locations:

Music, food and games start at 7 p.m. The first 150 guests will get free food from Daddy Pete’s BBQ each night. There will also be a limited quantity of popcorn from Robinson Popcorn and soda. The movie begins at dusk, the press release said.

Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

In case of rain or severe weather, Movies in the Park will be cancelled. No alcohol is allowed at these events, according to the release.