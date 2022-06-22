New PS Plus UK launch countdown: Release date, time, Premium and Extra games





Sony are gearing up to launch the new PS Plus in the UK, which will be available to both PS4 and PS5 gamers. The revamped PS Plus – which has a UK release date of Thursday June 23 – brings with it new membership tiers that let gamers access a library of hundreds of games. The new PS Plus Extra plan will let gamers access a library of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games, while PS Plus Premium has this plus a library of up to 340 retro games.

PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games will be available with PS Plus Premium along with Game Trials for the PS5 and the ability to stream games. You won’t be able to stream PS5 games, but you will be able to stream all other games on your PS4, PS5 or even on a PC. While Game Trials – which offer hours worth of access to games such as Horizon Forbidden West – is another big selling point for PS5 games. Both PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium will also include everything available with the entry-level PS Plus Essential tier. This plan is the PS Plus gamers already know and love, which offers the ability to play multiplayer games online, a selection of free monthly games to download, exclusive PS Plus discounts and cloud storage. READ MORE

While the release date for the new PS Plus has been confirmed, an exact release time hasn’t been announced. Gamers have been tweeting the Ask PlayStation account to find out when the UK release time will be but so far confirmation hasn’t been given. Express.co.uk has reached out to Sony to find out when the release time for the new PS Plus will be. It remains to be seen whether the new PS Plus will launch at midnight local time in the regions it is releasing in this week, or at another time. One possibility is Sony could follow the release schedule for new PS Plus games which are available from 10am UK time on the day of release. Besides the UK, the new PS Plus will be launching in Australia, New Zealand and Europe on Thursday June 23.

In terms of the games that will be available with PS Plus, it has already been confirmed that the Extra plan will include PS4 and PS5 games such as Spider-Man, Spider-Man Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Red Dead Redemption 2. While the PS Plus Premium tier will also offer Game Trials for Horizon Forbidden West and the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, plus access to PlayStation classics including Tekken 2, Ape Escape and Syphon Filter. As an added bonus, it has also been confirmed that certain retro games – such as PS1 stealth game Syphon Filter – will also have trophy support. If you’re thinking of signing up to either PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium there’s one thing to bear in mind. All PS Plus membership tiers have different prices for monthly, quarterly and yearly prices. But whichever plan you choose it works out as cheaper paying for a year in advance.

While PS Plus Extra is priced similarly per month to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PS Plus Premium is more per month if you pay for a year in advance it works out as cheaper. Xbox Game Pass is priced at £7.99 per month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is £10.99 per month. The latter includes access to the Xbox Game Pass library plus EA Play and Xbox Live Gold, which is needed to play multiplayer games online. You can find the full UK PS Plus pricing below… PS Plus Essential: £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly PS Plus Extra: £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly PS Plus Premium: £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly