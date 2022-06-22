Norway orders Black Hornet nUAS from Teledyne FLIR Defense

21 June 2022

by Gillian Rich

Boeing redesigned some elements of the T-7A to prevent damage because of bird strikes. (Boeing)

Boeing completed attaching the fuselages for the last engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) T-7A Red Hawk jet at its St Louis, Missouri, facility, the company announced on 16 June.

Boeing said that the aft fuselage from Sweden’s Saab and the forward fuselage were joined in under 30 minutes, “a fraction of the time it takes for traditional aircraft builds”. Once the two sections are joined, the wings, fins, and tail are assembled onto the aircraft, Saab said in a 16 June release.

Saab has provided five aft fuselages for the EMD programme since its first delivery in April 2021. Future fuselages from Saab will be shipped to Boeing’s new manufacturing facility in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The US Air Force (USAF) awarded Boeing a USD9.2 billion contract for 351 T-7A trainers, 46 ground-based training systems (GBTSs), and support in September 2018. The air force expects the trainer to reach initial operational capability in fiscal year (FY) 2024.