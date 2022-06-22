Categories
Prince William says Big Issue connection began aged 11 thanks to Princess Diana


Prince William has revealed his connection to the Big Issue magazine and shared that the positive intention to help homeless people and those with low incomes began when he was only a boy of 11 years old.

The Duke of Cambridge, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday 21 June, was taught by his mum Princess Diana to really care about helping people, and he said it was her who inspired him to do it himself.

The Duke was spotted selling the long-running magazine on the streets of London recently, in a surprising turn for a member of the Royal family.

The dad-of-three was all smiles and eager to get stuck in as he assisted Big Issue vendor Dave Martin in the charity project.

Wearing the same uniform as the employee, William opted for a casual blue shirt and jeans combo with the well-known red jacket over the top.



Prince William sold several days' copies of the magazine in just under an hour
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Prince William and Prince Harry, accompanied by their mother Princess Diana, visit Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children on April 05, 1992 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
The Duke of Cambridge regularly joined his mother on charity visits alongside his brother Prince Harry

The late princess, who sadly died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, was committed to helping charities tackle homelessness.

After growing up with his mother’s influence and passionate causes, the Duke was keen to set the same example for his own children.

He took to the streets on Rochester Row, which is near Victoria, days after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations.

The Royal is also the cover star of the latest Big Issue magazine and shared his own experiences growing up.



Prince William sleeps rough for charity December 2009 Undated handout photo issued by Centrepoint of Prince William and Centrepoint CEO Seyi Obakin as they prepare for a night sleeping rough in freezing temperatures in central London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday December 22, 2009. Prince William spent a night sleeping rough on the streets of London to experience being homeless, it emerged today. The royal bedded down in a sleeping bag next to a group of wheelie bins around Blackfriars bridge in the capital last week in an event organised by the homeless charity Centrepoint. See PA story ROYAL William. Photo credit should read: Centrepoint/PA Wire
Prince William has always cared about raising awareness of homelessness



“I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem,” William wrote.

While his experience selling magazines was an “eye-opening” one, the Duke admitted he realised his working experience would have been vastly different to Dave’s day-to-day one.

As soon as passers-by started to realise it was the prince himself, they immediately stopped to buy an issue from him.

As a result, the duo sold what is normally many days’ worth of magazines in less than an hour.



“A hardworking, funny, joyful man, Dave is the kind of person we should all be actively encouraging and supporting,” the Duke continued. “Instead, people often just ignore him.

“And while The Big Issue provides a mechanism by which Dave can provide for himself, earn a living and – in his words – regain some self-respect, it is reliant on us playing our part too.

“Because he can only succeed if we recognise him, we see him and we support him,” the Royal added.

