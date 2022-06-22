Queen ditches walking stick as she is handed Jubilee honour for ‘unstinting service’

Her Majesty was given the Canterbury Cross to recognise her contribution to the Church of England over her long reign. The 96-year-old head of state held a face-to-face audience with Justin Welby at Windsor Castle today to receive the award.

It comes after she skipped the public procession during Garter Day and did not make any appearances at Royal Ascot last week due to her ongoing mobility issues.

During the presentation today, the Most Rev Justin Welby gave the Queen the small silver cross, inspired by a 9th century Saxon brooch and incorporating a triquetra pattern, as a “heartfelt symbol” of the church’s “love, loyalty and affection”.

The monarch has been facing ongoing mobility issues and has been seen with a stick or sat down during recent public appearances.

However, she managed to go without a walking aid as she shook hands with the Archbishop as he entered the Oak Room sitting room at Windsor.