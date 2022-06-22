Russia-Ukraine war: ‘significant’ blow against Snake Island occupiers, says Ukrainian army; Russia marks anniversary of Hitler’s invasion – live news

Casualties to the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk Peoples Republic (DPR), one of Russias proxies in eastern Ukraine, may have amounted to about 55% of the original strength, British intelligence has claimed. According to the latest UK ministry of defence report: Heavy shelling continues as Russia pushes to envelop the Sievierodonetsk area via Izium in the north and Popasna in the south. Russia is highly likely preparing to attempt to deploy a large number of reserve units to the Donbas. It goes on to discuss the casualty situation, stating: The Russian authorities have not released the overall number of military casualties in Ukraine since 25 March. However, the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) publishes casualty figures for DPR forces. As of 16 June, the DPR acknowledged 2128 military personnel killed in action, and 8,897 wounded, since the start of 2022. The DPR casualty rate is equivalent to around 55% of its original force, which highlights the extraordinary attrition Russian and pro-Russian forces are suffering in the Donbas. It is highly likely that DPR forces are equipped with outdated weapons and equipment. On both sides, the ability to generate and deploy reserve units to the front is likely becoming increasingly critical to the outcome of the war. Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 22 June 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/LUl6WpSQZM 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/BHKjjj6Csk — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 22, 2022

For further context, the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces claims to have killed about 34,100 Russian soldiers in total between 24 February and 21 June. The claims have not been independently verified.

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him were “coldly executed” when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion, according to a recently published investigation from Reporters Without Borders. The pair were reportedly searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer’s missing image-taking drone, the agency said citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found 1 April in woods north of the capital, Kyiv. The group said it counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car still at the scene. The report, published on Wednesday, reads: The evidence gathered by RSF indicates that the Ukrainian photo-journalist Maks Levin and the friend who was with him were executed in cold blood by Russian forces, probably after being interrogated and tortured, on the day they went missing, 13 March 2022. The photos of the crime scene, the evidence RSF found there and RSF’s observations attest to the fact that the journalist Maks Levin and his friend Oleksiy Chernyshov were executed. Levin was very probably shot by one of the bullets that RSF found at the crime scene. Material evidence was found of a Russian presence very close to the crime scene including food package, plastic cutlery which could still contain DNA traces.” Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin was found dead near the capital Kyiv. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images Some of Levin and Chernyshov’s belongings, including the soldier’s ID papers and parts of his bulletproof vest and the photographer’s helmet, were also recovered, it said. A Ukrainian team with metal detectors also uncovered a bullet buried in the soil where Levin’s body had lain, it said. The group said that finding suggests “he was probably killed with one, perhaps two bullets fired at close range when he was already on the ground.” A jerrycan for gasoline was also found close to where Chernyshov’s burned body had been recovered, it added. Reporters Without Borders said its findings “show that the two men were doubtless coldly executed.” Levin and Chernyshov were last heard from on 13 March. A GPS tracker in their vehicle gave their last position, in woods north of Kyiv, the group said. Updated at 02.03 EDT

Putin to mark WWII anniversary Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is set to mark the day when Hitler’s Nazi Germany forces invaded the Soviet Union on 22 June, 1941. The date is significant in Russia and remembered as the ‘Day of Remembrance and Sorrow’. Putin will reportedly lay flowers to honour the dead on Wednesday. To mark the anniversary, the Russian defence ministry released documents dating back to the start of the second world war purporting to show Germany intended to claim the Soviet army was bombing churches and cemeteries to justify its invasion. “Just as nowadays, in 1941, the Nazis prepared provocations in advance to discredit our state,” Russia’s defence ministry said. June 22 is one of the most tragic dates in Russian history – Memorial and Mourning Day. On this day 81 years ago, the Great Patriotic War began. A divine liturgy and a memorial service will be held in the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces.” ▪️June 22 is one of the most tragic dates in Russian history – Memorial and Mourning Day. On this day 81 years ago, the Great Patriotic War began.

— Russian Embassy, SWE (@RusEmbSwe) June 21, 2022

— Russian Embassy, SWE (@RusEmbSwe) June 21, 2022 Updated at 01.14 EDT

Satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies, dated 21 June, appear to show damage inflicted on Snake Island after Ukraine claimed it launched an attack on the small southern territory on Tuesday. A destroyed tower in the southern end of the island and burnt areas on the northern end can be observed. Russia said it repelled a Ukrainian attempt to retake the island in the Black Sea captured by Russian forces on the first day of the invasion. A destroyed tower seen on the southern end of Snake Island in a satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on 21 June. Photograph: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Tech/AFP/Getty Images Burn marks can be seen on the northern end of Snake Island. Photograph: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Tech/AFP/Getty Images Russia said it repelled a Ukrainian attempt to retake Snake Island, a small territory in the Black Sea captured by Russian forces on the first day of the invasion. Photograph: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Tech/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine launches strikes on Snake Island Ukraine’s army has said it had launched airstrikes on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, causing “significant losses” to Russian forces. In a video address posted to Facebook, the military’s southern operational command said it had used “aimed strikes with the use of various forces” on the island. The command added: The island of Zmiinyi was dealt a concentrated blow with the use of various forces and methods of destruction.” Russian troops stationed on the island took “significant losses” The military operation continues and requires information silence until it is over. Moscow claimed it repelled the “mad” attack which saw Ukraine “plan to carry out massive air and artillery fire… before landing and capturing” the island. In an update posted to its Telegram channel, Russia’s ministry of defence said: On June 20 at 5am, the Kyiv regime undertook another mad attempt to take possession of Snake Island. This is another fake ‘victory’ of the Ukrainian military. The ministry said 15 Ukrainian attack and reconnaissance drones took part in the airstrike while missile launchers and howitzers fired at the island, with 13 drones reportedly shot down. Updated at 01.25 EDT