Russia’s war on Ukraine (DG ECHO, Ukrainian government, UN, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 22 June 2022) – Ukraine

The UN and humanitarian partners have provided critical support to 8.8 million people in Ukraine and protection services to over 1.14 million people according to UN OCHA. More than 2.5 million people have access safe drinking water and 2.1 million people can access health care as a result of supplies distributed by UNICEF and its implementing partners.

On 21 June, the UN and humanitarian partners delivered 12 trucks of critical relief supplies for nearly 64,000 people in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in the Donetska Oblast, on the same day, Russian troops captured the frontline village Toshkivka in the Donbas region while trying to seize the strategic city of Severodonetsk.

According to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk, of the 350 humanitarian corridors that Ukraine attempted to open, only 165 have been operated successfully due to Russian blocking and failing to keep promises made to the ICRC.

Over 100,000 residents in occupied Mariupol are without access to drinking water, electricity, gas or sewage services, while access to food is limited.