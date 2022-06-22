Ryan Thomas takes on daddy duties as he pushes double pram on day out with Lucy

He’s now a proud father of three, and it looks like former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas is a pro at daddy duties as he pushed a double pram on a day out with his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh and his brother Adam.

The group was seen enjoying a summer’s day walk in Shenfield, Essex, and 38 year old Ryan took control of the pram, containing his two year old son Roman and newborn daughter Lilah Rae, as Lucy and Adam chatted away.

Second-time mum and former The Only Way is Essex star Lucy, 30, looked stunning in a blue off-the-shoulder gingham dress which she paired with white sneakers.





















She wore her short dark hair straight and rocked silver-framed sunglasses for the occasion.

Ryan, who is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street, looked cool and casual in a white t-shirt and grey shorts, with a pair of gold-framed Ray Ban sunglasses to keep the sun out of his eyes.

Ryan’s younger lookalike-brother Adam, 33, who is also an actor best known for playing the role of Adam Barton in ITV soap Emmerdale, sipped on a cold beverage as he smiled and joked with Lucy and Ryan, and he sported a long-sleeved black sports top and bright blue shorts.



















(Image: Instagram/lucymeck1)



Lucy gave birth to her second child, a daughter, with Ryan at the end of May.

She announced the new arrival via a post on Instagram with a gorgeous black and white image of her little daughter in a white baby gro, along with some pink love hearts in the caption.

On her Instagram stories, Lucy shared the same sweet image, with a GIF reading: “She’s here!”

Lucy and Ryan also share their son Roman together, and Ryan is also father to 13 year old daughter, Scarlett, who he shares with his ex, former Corrie actress Tina O’Brien.













(Image: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA)



It took a while for the couple to decide on the name of their newest addition, but Lucy finally announced via Instagram on Father’s Day that they had decided on Lilah Rae Thomas.

She posted an adorable snap of the little one looking cheekily into the camera, and wrote: “Yay!! I finally have a name!!! Lilah Rae Thomas.”

Lucy previously revealed that she was finding it really difficult to pick a name for her newborn daughter, who arrived into the world a full seven days after her due date.

Not long after her daughter was born, Lucy shared an update with her Instagram followers, writing: she wrote: “Thank you for all your kind messages!

“To answer some of your questions she was 7 days over her due date, the birth was positive & honestly magical, Roman adores her, I’m doing really well recovery wise and she’s the dream!!

She continued: “Such a content settled bubba,”

