Sadio Mane’s move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool confirmed | DAZN News Norway

Sadio Mane has completed his £35m move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich on a three-year contract.

Bayern made no secret of their desire to sign the 30-year-old with two bids turned down by Liverpool before the clubs finally settled on a deal.

After joining the Reds from Southampton in June 2016 for £34m, Mane went onto score 120 goals in 269 games, winning every domestic title across his six-year spell and a UEFA Champions League in 2019.

Reflecting on six special years 🤩 Liverpool legend Sadio Mane sat down with us for one last time to say goodbye, after completing his move to Bayern Munich. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2022

Speaking about the move, Bayern president Herbert Hainer believes Mane’s arrival will not just benefit the club, but also the Bundesliga as a whole.

“Sadio Mane is a world star who underscores the appeal of FC Bayern and increases the attractiveness of the entire Bundesliga,” Hainer said.

“It is for such unique footballers that the fans come to the stadiums.”

While Mane’s departure will be a huge loss for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Liverpool haven’t wasted anytime in finding a replacement after signing Benfica forward Darwin Nunez last week for an initial £64m.