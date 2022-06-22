Categories
UK

Sadio Mane’s move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool confirmed | DAZN News Norway


The Senegalese international’s time at Anfield has come to an end.

Sadio Mane has completed his £35m move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich on a three-year contract. 

Bayern made no secret of their desire to sign the 30-year-old with two bids turned down by Liverpool before the clubs finally settled on a deal. 

After joining the Reds from Southampton in June 2016 for £34m, Mane went onto score 120 goals in 269 games, winning every domestic title across his six-year spell and a UEFA Champions League in 2019. 

Speaking about the move, Bayern president Herbert Hainer believes Mane’s arrival will not just benefit the club, but also the Bundesliga as a whole.

“Sadio Mane is a world star who underscores the appeal of FC Bayern and increases the attractiveness of the entire Bundesliga,” Hainer said. 

“It is for such unique footballers that the fans come to the stadiums.”

While Mane’s departure will be a huge loss for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Liverpool haven’t wasted anytime in finding a replacement after signing Benfica forward Darwin Nunez last week for an initial £64m. 





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.