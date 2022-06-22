Smoke from building fire in downtown Fayetteville turns heads :: WRAL.com

— Smoke from a building fire turned heads in downtown Fayetteville Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported before 6 a.m. at a building circle on Hay Street near Market Square, close to the historic Market House.

WRAL News learned the fire originated in a smaller building and ran up the exterior of a taller building, where the smoke appeared to be coming from in a photo shared with news outlets.

Officials at the scene said the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported.