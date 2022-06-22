State pensioners could get an extra £92 a week even if they can’t apply themselves

The two types of power given to this person is health and welfare, and property and financial affairs.

In order to be in control of someone’s benefit payments, they will need property and financial affairs lasting power of attorney.

For example, if the claimant needs their DWP payments paid into their bank or building society account, the lasting power of attorney will be in charge of this.

It is only possible to become a deputy for a loved one if they are unable to make decisions for themselves and there’s no power of attorney to make these calls for them.